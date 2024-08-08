Throughout last weekend - the August Bank Holiday Weekend- an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 1st of August and 7am yesterday ( Wednesday) 7th of August .

There were three fatalities on our roads during this period and 11 serious collisions took place that resulted in 12 people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Over this Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out over 1,017 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.

4,918 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted which led to over 180 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend, almost 3,886 drivers were detected for speeding offences.

Among the top speeds detected in this region include:

- 105km/h in a 50km/h zone along the Salthill Promenade in Co. Galway



- 107km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N4, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Roscommon