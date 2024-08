Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old, Thami Chisale, who is missing from his home in Galway City since Tuesday morning last, 6th August.

Thami is 5’8 in height and of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s believed he may be in the Sligo area.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.