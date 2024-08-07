A Mayo TD has again urged the Minister for health to resolve the ongoing appalling situation of medical card holders in the county not being able to access essential dental treatment.

Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says the Dental Treatment Services Scheme is a contract between dentists and the government to supply essential dental treatment to Medical card holders.

In a statement to the Oireachtas Health Committee in May 2024, Irish Dental Association CEO Fintan Hourihan said that the government has a central role to play in enabling greater access to dental services, but it has not been given the urgency or priority needed to address the shortcomings of the service.

Deputy Conway Walsh says according to the IDA, the dental care sector is severely challenged by a lack of strategic planning as government level which has led to huge difficulties in getting additional qualified dentists, dental nurses and support staff.

She says she supports the dental associations call for a new dental treatment services scheme to be introduced and for a sustainable contract to be put in place.

The Erris deputy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew....