A Roscommon Deputy has called on the Garda Commissioner to review the processes currently in place for Garda transfers.

Deputy Claire Kerrane has written to the Garda Commissioner, having been contacted recently by a Garda from the County, stationed away from home, who has been on the transfer list for years.

She says that understandably, a garda can't pick and choose where they want to be stationed but that some gardai have an additional 2 or more hour commute either side of a 12 hour shift to and from their home.

Deputy Kerrane says it would give those in the force some certainty to plan for the future if they knew there was some guarantee that after a number of years, a transfer to closer to home would be facilitated.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....