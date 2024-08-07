There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this morning.
56 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway , the third most overcrowded in the country today.
29 patients are waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 14 at Mayo University Hospital.
1 patient is without a bed at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.
Nationally, 504 patients are waiting for beds with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 127 patients are waiting for a bed.