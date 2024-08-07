The Mayo IFA executive along with the local branch in Balla are hosting a Suckler Cow, Beef and Calf meeting in conjunction with Aurivo Co Op Mart Balla tomorrow evening Thursday August 8th at 7 30 pm.

The event will focus on preparing the Suckler calf for sale and looking at the future of the suckler cow along with the beef market outlook for this Autumn.

Stephen Hannon Mart Divisional Manager with Aurivo Co Op will give an outline on what farmers and exporters are looking for when buying weanlings.

Adam Woods of the Irish farmers Journal along with Declan Hanrahan Chairman of IFA’s Livestock Committee will detail the current market for beef and the supports for the Suckler cow going forward.

T J Duffy Mayo IFA Representative will give a brief on how to prepare the suckler calf for sale in order to achieve the maximum price.

He will also be advising farmers on good animal health practices for the cow and the calf.

Local IFA Branch Chairman Michael Mitchell and County Chairman John Lynskey have issued an open invitation to all farmers to attend tomorrow night’s meeting in the Aurivo Mart Balla at 7 30 pm.