There is a need for a CCTV camera in the underground passage that links Marsh House to Lough Lannagh, according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Donna Sheridan.

The underground passage is often frequented by groups of men drinking both during the day and at night, and as a result a single person walking along the route, may feel intimidated or threatened by anti-social behaviour.

Cathaoirleach Sheridan says GMA funding was allocated two years ago by the Castlebar District for the installation of the additional camera, but to date has not been installed.

She has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the CCTV system in place by the local authority in the county town…