Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred in Ballina, on Friday last (2nd August).

At approximately 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic incident involving a pedestrian and a car on Station Road.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 40s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were on Station Road or its environs between 10:45pm and 11:20pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 09620550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.