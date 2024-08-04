Sinn Féin spokesperson for Public Expenditure, Rose Conway-Walsh said that Sinn Féin is determined to bring homeownership back into the reach of working people.

The party has published its Alternative Homes Plan, which outlines how it will deliver affordable homes to those who are above the income threshold to secure social housing but are unable to afford current market prices.

The Erris Deputy says this plan is the first detailed housing plan of laying out Sinn Fein’s plan to deliver affordable homes in Mayo and across the state. Deputy Conway-Walsh says her party clearly demonstrates that we have the finance, the land, and the builders to solve this crisis, what is needed is the right plan and the political will to deliver it.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.