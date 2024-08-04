An electrical fault is believed to have caused this morning’s fire which led to four people being treated for smoke inhalation at the accommodation centre for International Protection applicants at Breaffy,Castlebar.

The Centre at the Breaffy Woods complex was temporarily evacuated during the outbreak which occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

Units of Mayo fire brigade quickly responded and brought the blaze under control.

The Breaffy Woods centre is part of the Breaffy House Hotel complex.

In a statement this evening, Breaffy House Hotel explained: “The fire brigade were quickly on hand to contain the situation and following the containment and a thorough investigation, full service in the facility has been resumed.

“All service in the hotel and restaurant area is not affected and is operating as normal.

“Four people were treated for smoke inhalation (at Mayo University Hospital) but they have now returned to the centre”.