Despite any rainfall warnings into tomorrow - it's full steam ahead for the annual Bonniconlon Agricultural Show tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, where in excess of 25,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Organiser John O'Hara and his extensive team of volunteers and stewards - will be providing additional car parking areas this year, and a shuttle bus will run from Ballina Cathedral hourly tomorrow to the Bonniconlon Showgrounds...