A commemorative ballad in memory of the life of the late Attymass native, Fr Patrick Peyton, has been composed by Foxford man Pat Fox.

Fr Peyton (1909-1992) was known internationally as the Rosary priest as he campaigned around the world for families to pray together and the power of the rosary as a prayer.

The music and lyrics of the new ballad - The Ballad of Fr Peyton- have been composed by Mr. Fox.

An original autograph of Fr Peyton and the ballad will be presented to the Fr Peyton Centre in Attymass, on Thursday 15th August, at 12 noon.