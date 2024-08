Motorists travelling along the N26 Swinford to Foxford road and on the N58 Foxford to Ballyvary road are being advised that an extensive oil spill has occurred and as a result driving conditions may be hazardous along both routes this afternoon.

The Fire Services say it is important that drivers take due caution as a result of the spill.

A road collision has occurred on the N26 between Swinford and Foxford. There are no further details at present.