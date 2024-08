A status orange rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

It comes into effect at midnight and last until 10am on Monday.

Meanwhile a separate status yellow weather alert for Clare, Donegal and Connacht begins at 1 o'clock this afternoon and ends at mid day tomorrow.

Rebecca Cantwell from Met Eireann warns of the possibility of localised flooding with the threat of damage to some structures...

