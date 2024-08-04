Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in county Sligo this morning

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision between a van and a lorry shortly after 6am this morning on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a male in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, however, it's understood he is from East Mayo.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment. His injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and traffic diversions are in place on the N15 at Urlar, between Drumcliffe and Grange.

Gardai are advising HGV drivers to avoid the area, if possible today, and to take a diversion through Manorhamilton.

The road is expected to remain closed until about 8pm this evening.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were traveling between Drumcliffe and Grange at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.