Two people have been injured following a fire at Breaffy , Castlebar this morning.

The emergency services were called to the IPAS centre in Breaffy and two people have been taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital. It is understood that they are suffering from smoke inhalation.

A number of people are said to have been treated for smoke inhalation on site.

Security is restricting public access to the site this morning.

Gardai, the fire and ambulance services are all in attendance.