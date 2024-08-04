A man has died following a road collision in county Sligo.

It happened at around 6am this morning on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

Gardai and emergency services responded to a collision between a van and a lorry in the early hours of this morning.

The driver and only person in the van, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment but his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and traffic diversions are in place on the N15 between Drumcliffe and Grange.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

This brings to 114 the number of deaths on our roads so far this year.