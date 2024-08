A Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect this afternoon for counties Mayo, Sligo, Galway , Leitrim, Clare and Donegal

The Met Eireann warning is effective from 1pm today and will remain in place until 1 pm tomorrow (Monday) afternoon.

Heavy rain coupled with strong and gusty southerly winds, especially in exposed areas, are forecast, with possible localised flooding, that could cause damage to temporary structures, and difficult travelling conditions.