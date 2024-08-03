Independent Ireland's Ciaran Mullooly has strongly condemned the recent proposal from the European Commission to reduce the promotion Budget and 2025 Works Programme for Agricultural Produce by half.

The newly elected Minister at the European Parliament says he will be proposing an amendment to the commission's proposal at the next European Parliament Agriculture Committee meeting.

MEP Mullooly spoke to Midwest Radio's Jack Ruddy about his opposition to the proposal and his determination to restore the funding: