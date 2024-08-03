A Sligo councillor has raised concerns about the safety issues along the N17 at the junction for Ballymote, commonly known as Clarke's Bridge.

Councillor Dara Mulvey raised the issue with Sligo County Council who contacted Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The say the area does not meet the criteria for a high collision location.

Councillor Mulvey says over 50,000 vehicles use the road every week and people feel they are taking their lives into their own hands when trying to cross the busy road.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: