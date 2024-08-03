Funeral details have been announced for the late Irish broadcaster Adrian Flannelly who passed away last month.

A man who was renowned as ‘The Voice of the Irish’ in the United States for over 50 years, Mr. Flannelly was a native of Attymass in County Mayo.

Born in 1942, he moved to New York at the age of 17 in 1959.

‘The Adrian Flannelly Show’ reached more than 2 million listeners at its peak, and also was a regular contributor to Midwest Radio for many years.

Every Friday morning for a number of years, Midwest Radio’s Mid Morning Show and the Adrian Flannelly Show would be a simulcast.

He was well known for his marathon St. Patrick’s Day broadcasts and also played a key role in Irish community efforts to secure Morrison and Donnelly visas for undocumented Irish in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

Mr. Flannelly died on July 24 at the North Shore University Hospital in New York.

He is survived by his wife Aine, son Paul and daughters Linda, Eileen and Kathleen, along with his extended family.

Mr. Flannelly’s Funeral Mass will take place on August 10 at St. Peter’s Church, Bray, Co. Wicklow at 11:00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

(pic Irish Central)