Check the weather forecast, double check the equipment and make sure someone knows when you'll be back.

That advice comes from the Irish Coast Guard which is urging people to "Always Think Water Safety" over the Bank Holiday.

The joint appeal with Lifeboats and Water Safety Ireland also says people should not go swimming alone ever.

Denis Rowe, Operations and Training Officer with the Irish Coast Guard, says passers by should call for help if they spot someone in difficulty.