Met Éireann has updated its weather warning for the Bank Holiday weekend to include more counties, and it will now be in place for a full 24 hours.



Met Éireann's latest Status Yellow rain warning covers Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.



The warning will come into effect at 1:00pm on Sunday afternoon and will remain in place until 1:00pm on Monday.



Heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds are expected especially in exposed areas.