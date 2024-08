There have been calls for critical care intervention to be allowed at the scene of a serious crash rather than waiting until the hospital.

It comes as 113 people have died on Irish roads in 2024 - 13 more than the same time last year.

This weekend Gardaí will be out in force in an attempt to curb the increase in collisions.

Finance Minister, Jack Chambers, says the issue around critical care at the roadside can be looked at: