A report from Met Éireann has shown that Ireland West Airport Knock was the wettest and coldest location across the country in July.

IWAK recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Ireland at 97.3 millimeters while the lowest mean temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius was also recorded there.

In comparison, the highest mean temperature for the month was 15.3 degrees, recorded at Shannon Airport in Clare and Pheonix Park, Dublin.

In addition to this, 24 days of wet weather were recorded at IWAK which was the highest amount of rain days in July.

Other areas involved in the study include Belmullet having the second lowest amount of hours of sunshine in the month, just behind Gurteen in Sligo.

It was the coldest July nationally since 2020.

However, 121.9 millimeters less rain was recorded when compared to July 2023.