Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N26 Ballina to Foxford road.

A collision involving at least two vehicles occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:45pm on the main road near to Connolly Motors.

Gardaí have reported that material damage was done to the vehicles and no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic is currently moving slowly and the road is expected to be cleared shortly.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.