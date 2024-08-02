Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17 this afternoon.

A two vehicle collision took place in Claremorris (on the Ballindine side) at approximately 1:40pm.

Midwest News have been informed by Gardaí that material damage has been done to the vehicles involved.

No serious injuries have been reported.

While there may be some tailbacks, the road is not closed to traffic.

Delays can be expected and Gardaí are advising motorists to proceed with caution.