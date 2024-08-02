Funding of a half a million euro has been secured from the Department of Children for a new childcare facility in Ballaghaderreen.

Local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane says the funding is for a brand new childcare facility in the town and has been achieved after a lot of over and back discussions with Department officials and the Minister and work by LEADER and the County Childcare Committee.

She claims it will provide a much needed childcare service for the town as well as new jobs, is in recognition of the part Ballaghaderreen has played with the emergency Reception Orientation Centre (EROC).