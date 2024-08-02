Questions are being asked over when Gardai in the North West will be allocated body worn cameras.

It comes as Gardai in Limerick are this week taking part in the second phase of the trial of the cameras, which will eventually be issued to every Garda in the country.

Gardai in Dublin have already been allocated the equipment, with twelve hundred pieces of footage recorded and 300 of those have been tagged as evidence of offences.

However, member of the Sligo Joint Policing Committee and Sinn Fein Cllr Thomas Healy is looking for a timeline of when the rollout will begin here.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.