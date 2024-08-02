One of the country’s longest running festivals, The 50th Dunmore Annual Festival, kicks off today (Friday) and runs for ten days until Sunday the 11th of August.

With over 100 events, there is something for everyone, in the extensive programme of events.

Just like the first festival, the festival marquee has returned to the Dunmore skyline this week. The Marquee will host a range of big musical acts and will also be the venue the 50th Festival Dinner Dance.

These are just the night time events, during the day the festival marquee will be a hive of activity too.

Dunmore Annual Festival Committee Chairperson Roslyn Martyn said “The community of Dunmore and its surrounding area as well as diaspora who come home for the festival each year are the reason the festival in Dunmore keeps going.

Tonight’s official opening takes place at 9pm in the Fairgreen while tomorrow a Commemorative Mass with the 1641 Dunmore Chalice will be celebrated at the ruins of the Augustine Abbey.

There are over 100 events across the ten days and all are documented on the Festival Programme.

The 50th Dunmore Annual Festival Programme is online at

https://dunmorefestival.ie/festival-programme/ and booklets are available in local shops.