The reform of funding for broadcast media must help Independent radio and not just RTÉ.

That's the view of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, the organisation which represents all of Ireland's independent radio stations.

They believe it's vital that interim financial support is provided urgently for the sector and that zero funding from the Exchequer or TV licence is provided for the independent sector for news and Current Affairs.

Michael Kelly is the Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the need for additional funding to be provided to the independent sector:

(pic credit to Radio Today)