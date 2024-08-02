A Status Yellow Rain Warning has been announced for this Bank Holiday Weekend for Mayo and Galway.

Clare and Kerry are also under the warning, which comes into effect Sunday night at 8:00pm, and will last until Monday at 12 noon.

Met Éireann have detailed that heavy rain is to be expected, coupled with strong and gusty southerly winds - especially in exposed areas.

Areas will be potentially impacted by localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, while there may be some damage to temporary structures.