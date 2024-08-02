An Galway man is driving the length of Ireland along the 2,800km Wild Atlantic Way in a slow-moving open-top vintage tractor to raise funds for the people of Gaza.

Pat Murphy, a teacher and father of four from Corofin, Galway, will brave the elements in his 1962 David Brown 850, which can only reach a maximum speed of 24kph.

The drive from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork will take him about two weeks on his tractor taking the coastal Wild Atlantic Way.

He began his trek yesterday (Thursday) at 2pm at Malin Head and will be accompanied by his friend Tony Harrison from Ballina who will be driving a camper van where he will sleep each night.

All proceeds will go to the humanitarian aid organisation Concern Worldwide and its Gaza appeal. Pat chose Concern because of his past involvement with the charity as a volunteer in Rwanda in 1995 and 1996 after the genocide that occurred there.

Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Pat’s tractor from Corofin, to Malin Head and will collect it when they reach Ireland’s most south-westerly point at Mizen Head.

They hope to raise at least €5,000 on Pat’s GoFundMe page called ‘Malin to Mizen – Charity Tractor Run for Concern’ and have already raised over €3,000.