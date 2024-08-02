A bill to remove automatic guardianship rights from someone convicted of killing their partner or ex-partner is being drafted by Social Democrats.



'Valerie's Law' is named after Valerie French Kilroy from West Cork, who was murdered by her husband in June 2019 at their home near Westport.



The proposed law is supported by the family of the mother-of-three, who spoke after James Kilroy was jailed for life on Monday.



Irish Examiner journalist Liz Dunphy says the Valerie's brother, David French, has raised concerns that Tusla currently has to deal with convicted killers.