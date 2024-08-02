The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced that he is putting a new scheme in place specifically to support and enable the economic development of the inshore fishing fleet.

An inshore census was conducted by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) in 2023, the analysis of which will be available shortly.

This new scheme will build on this knowledge base by capturing additional detailed information in relation to the current market knowledge and routes to market being used by inshore fishers as well as their ability to identify and access new markets.

It will provide for the completion of a further survey by applicants, to inform and enable a detailed and comprehensive assessment of these aspects of the sector.

This in turn will allow the Department and BIM to develop and target effective supports that will assist inshore fishers to respond to the market challenges they face.

In order to encourage participation in the survey, and in recognition of the significant administrative work involved for those who do participate, the scheme will make provision for applicants to receive a payment, and the survey will be carried out in two stages.

Payments will be based on vessel length, and will be paid in two instalments, one on completion of each stage of the survey. Under the scheme, a total of €3,500 will be available to vessels under 8m in length, and a total of €5,000 to vessels between 8 and 17.99m in length.

The initial instalment will be €2,000 for eligible vessels on the completion of Stage 1 of the survey with the remaining balance on completion of Stage 2.

Mayo based Minister of State Dara Calleary says the Inshore Fishing sector is hugely important in the coastal areas of Mayo.

He has been telling Midwest News that while this scheme is welcome there is further supports needed.