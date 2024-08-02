A Hollywood film production is currently taking place on a Mayo golf course.

American actor and moviemaker Edward Burns, who is known for being in Steven Spielberg's Second World War blockbuster 'Saving Private Ryan', is using Belmullet's Carne Golf Links to shoot an up-and-coming movie that he is directing.

The film, which is called Finnegan’s Foursome, is about two middle-aged brothers and their respective sons who travel to Ireland to play the Finnegan Family’s annual golf outing, where they distribute the ashes of the family patriarch.

Burns, who also called Carne the "most glorious course in Ireland", has been at the Mayo location a few times this year to prepare for the new release.