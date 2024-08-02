TFI Local Link Mayo proudly announced significant achievements for 2023 at their Annual General Meeting recently, including the launch of the highly successful 454 Service, the innovative Smart DRT Pilot Project for Achill/Erris, and enhancements to the 978 Route. These milestones, along with securing Community Recognition Funding for the Killala Community Car project and the successful operation of a Park and Ride Service during the Presidential Visit to Ballina, highlight the organisation's dedication to improving rural transport services.

The launch of the 454 Service, a new route from Ballina to Castlebar via Lahardane operating three times daily, has quickly become popular, recording over 1,200 monthly passenger journeys. The Smart DRT Pilot Project aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of rural transport in Achill/Erris. The 978 Route Enhancement introduced additional services between Mulranny and Castlebar in August 2023, now seeing over 3,800 monthly passenger journeys. The Killala Community Car project received Community Recognition Funding, supporting local transport needs. Additionally, the Park and Ride Service successfully operated during the Presidential Visit to Ballina, showcasing the flexibility and responsiveness of Local Link services.

TFI Local Link Mayo continues to provide a wide range of transport services. These include Door-to-Door Bus Services that offer route-based services with the added benefit of collecting and dropping off passengers at their homes, and a Community Car Service that addresses rural social exclusion by providing accessible transport options. They also fill gaps in public service provision through HSE Transport Services for adults attending day services, vocational training centres, and specialidef services. Regular Rural Services operate on fixed routes between towns and villages with scheduled timetables. Specialised services include transport for renal dialysis patients to Mayo University Hospital and daily ferry and road transport services for Inishbiggle Island residents.

Sarah Togher, Manager of TFI Local Link Mayo, expressed her pride in the organisation’s accomplishments, stating, "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that even the most remote communities in Mayo have access to essential transport services. We are particularly proud of the new routes and enhancements introduced this year, which have significantly improved mobility for our passengers."

Declan Turnbull, Chairperson of the Board, emphasised the importance of community support and collaboration. "The achievements of TFI Local Link Mayo are a testament to the dedication of our staff and the invaluable support from the community and our partners. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of those who rely on our services," he said.

Looking ahead, TFI Local Link Mayo plans to continue expanding its services, focusing on innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of rural communities. The organisation is committed to exploring new technologies and partnerships to enhance service delivery and accessibility.