It's looking like the bank holiday weekend will be a wash out with sun, wind, rain and a chance of localised flooding in some areas.

The current warm spell is expected to break down as patches of rain and drizzle will affect some parts of the country with heavy rain moving across the west of the country later this morning.

Saturday could be the driest day for most of the country.

Cathal Nolan of the Irish weather Channel said conditions will start to change from today.