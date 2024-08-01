Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Amy Conway who is reported missing from her home in Sligo Town, Co. Sligo since Wednesday, 26th of June 2024.

Amy was last seen in the Galway City area.

Amy is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Amy's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Amy's whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.