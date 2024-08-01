University Hospital Galway (UHG) is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and Emergency Department.

The hospital is currently treating 32 patients with COVID-19, with three ward areas impacted currently with outbreaks.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in some wards, we are advising that the number of visitors per patient is kept to a minimum.

Where a ward is affected by COVID-19 visiting is limited to one family member / nominated person per patient per day and all visits must be pre-arranged by the family members / nominated visitor, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Please do not visit the hospital if you have any Respiratory symptoms or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19.



Visitors are advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels regularly while at the hospital, face masks are also available for use throughout the hospital.

University Hospital Galway would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation at this time.