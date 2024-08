The no bathing water notice on Carrowmore beach in Louisburgh has been lifted and the public can again safely use the water at the popular resort, just outside the town of Louisburgh.

That has been confirmed this morning by local Independent Ireland councillor Chris Maxwell. The no bathing sign was erected on the beach last month by Mayo County Council following a problem at the local sewerage plant.

Councillor Maxwell has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…