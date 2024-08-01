A Sligo B&B owner who raped a guest nearly 40 years his junior and claimed it was consensual has been jailed for six years.

Thomas Wymbs (67) was found guilty by a jury of one count of raping the woman between February 22 and 23, 2020 following a Central Criminal Court trial last February. He was living at and the proprietor of Atlantic Haven B&B, Moneygold, Mount Temple, Co Sligo at the time the offence took place.

Yesterday Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years but suspended the final 18 months of it. She also backdated it to July 22, 2024 for time spent in custody.

Detective Garda Lynda Loughlin told Gerard Clarke SC, prosecuting, that the complainant in the case, a European woman in her 20s, had been staying at the B&B. At the time in question, she was the only guest.

On the night of February 22 2020, Wymbs invited her to join him for a drink. Her last recollection was around midnight, before she woke in the middle of the night to find herself in Wymbs' bedroom and he was raping her.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court by counsel, the woman described how she has struggled with sleepless nights and anxiety since the attack. She said she suffers from panic attacks and has been unable to work.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said his client's B&B closed down as a result of the Covid pandemic and he is now receiving a State pension of €248 a week. He has a long history of work as an electrician and B&B owner.

He has a number of health issues including asthma, memory issues and depression, the court heard.

Sentencing Thomas Wymbs yesterday Ms Justice Ring noted the woman was a visitor on her own in the country, and was the only guest in the B&B. The judge said Wymbs breached the woman’s trust in the most fundamental way.

She said he was being sentenced for a single act of rape but it was no less serious for its singularity.

The judge also noted the age disparity, that the victim was a stranger in this country and Wymbs took advantage of that. She also took into account his work history and medical issues. But, she said she had to consider the breach of trust where the victim was a paying guest.

She said among the aggravating factors were the fact that not only was the victim a guest of Mr Wymbs, but also a guest of this country.