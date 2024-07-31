An ambitious 37 billion euro plan, that will see faster trains and new rail lines being opened, is being launched today.

The All-Island vision includes creating new train routes to the North Midlands and North West by 2050.

At least hourly services between cities and connecting Dublin, Belfast and Shannon airports with the train network is also proposed.

Minister of State Alan Dillon has warmly welcomed the publication of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which includes the much-anticipated restoration of the Western Rail Corridor (WRC).

The comprehensive review, jointly commissioned by authorities north and south, sets forth a transformative vision for Ireland’s rail system through 2050.

Minister Dillon, who has campaigned intensively alongside other West of Ireland Oireachtas members in recent years, expressed his satisfaction with the review’s findings.

Minister Dillon says the inclusion of the Western Rail Corridor in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review is a monumental step forward for Mayo and the West of Ireland.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.