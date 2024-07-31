Deirdre Collis, a native of Collooney, county Sligo, now residing in Ballina, who will receive a Comhaltas Bardic Award at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford on Tuesday next, August 6th.

The Bardic Award, presented by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Irish traditional music and culture.

Deirdre comes from a musical family renowned in traditional music circles nationally. Her talent became evident at an early age as she performed at Fleadhanna and Feiseanna with her father, Tom, and her sisters, Patricia and Fionnuala.

Her distinctive traditional style has earned her All-Ireland titles at all levels on three different instruments: the button accordion, flute, and tin whistle.

Deirdre has toured extensively with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, captivating audiences in America, Canada, and England. She was also a key member of the acclaimed Owenmore Ceili Band.

She played a pivotal role in the success of the All-Ireland Fleadh in Ballina in 1997 and 1998 and the Connacht Fleadh in Ballina last year.

Both Deirdre and her husband, Sylvie Golden, are highly regarded musicians and steadfast supporters of local cultural events.

Deirdre has also been instrumental in the Ballina Traditional Music Feis over the years.

Recently, Deirdre and Sylvie, along with members of the Collis/Kearins Family—including niece and nephew Caoimhe and Cian Kearins, and her sisters Patricia and Fionnuala—have created a full concert performance that audiences thoroughly enjoy, showcasing their extensive musical talents.

For tickets to the awards dinner in Wexford, you can contact Mayo Comhaltas on 086 1540017.