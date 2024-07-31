Ballina has been announced as a candidate for the title of European Volunteering Capital 2026 by the Centre for European Volunteering (CEV) based in Brussels.

It is one of just three European municipalities shortlisted for the prestigious title.

A delegate will travel to the EV Capital 2026 Candidates Presentation event in Brussels on September 10th.

The winner will be announced on November 29th in Trento, Italy, which currently holds the title of European Volunteering Capital.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballina Municipal District Michael Loftus has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....