Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle road traffic incident involving a bicycle, which occurred on the L1406 Dugort to Slievemore road on Achill, Co. Mayo, yesterday morning.

A male cyclist (50’s) was conveyed to Galway University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The road was closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling on the L1406 Dugort to Slievemore road on Achill, Co. Mayo, yesterday, Tuesday 30th July 2024, between 9.30am and 12noon, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.