A life saving piece of equipment that is solar powered, invented by a Mayo man, is extensively being used in emergencies on Croagh Patrick.

A solar defibrillator unit with a trauma kit and cardiac medication is located at the Church on to top of the Reek, and according to its inventor Darren Forde working extensively with the emergency services, it is making a real difference in saving lives.

Once the ECO Powered unit is activated/ used, it is replaced within three hours – and that includes the unit at the top of Mayo’s holy mountain.

Next month, one of these units will be unveiled in a rural location in the county, at The High Cross, on the R331 road, 3 km outside Claremorris.

The ceremony takes place on Friday morning the 9th of August and the local community, the gardai, fire services, HSE and the National Ambulance service will all be in attendance.

The unit will be registered with the National Ambulance Service using GPS, loc8code, What3 Words and Eircode to ensure pinpoint accuracy from air or land emergencies.

Darren is a First Responder in the East Mayo area, and is a civil engineer with Mayo County Council, and the inventor of ECO Powered Cabinets and he has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the value and the popularity of the life saving units in the county…