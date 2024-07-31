HIQA is to examine the possibility of extending the national BowelScreen, programme to those aged 50 to 54 years.

The cancer screening programme currently covers those aged 59 to 69 years for screening every two years.

BowelScreen uses a home test kit that looks for a level of blood in the stool.

If the amount of blood found is above the screening limit, participants are referred for a colonoscopy.

Dr Mairian Ryan, HIQA’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said a detailed reviews would be carried and sent to the Department of Health before a decision is made.