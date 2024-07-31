High speed trains, an extension of the rail network and a tripling of the number of people using the rail system annually are just some of the recommendations of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The governments final report of the review sets out the implementation of 32 strategic recommendations.

It aims to increase the number of people using the rail system annually from around 65 million to over 180 million by 2050.

This joint report by the Department of Transport in Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure in the North sets out a strategic vision for the development of the rail system across the island of Ireland over the coming decades.

The cost of enhancing and expanding the rail system up to 2050 has been put at between 35 and 37 billion euro.

The report’s recommendations include upgrading much of the single-track rail network to double-track, with four-track in some areas.

New 200kmh intercity trains, with rail journey times between cities being significantly reduced â€“ in some cases, halved.

There will be higher frequency train services, at least hourly between cities and at least every two hours on regional/rural routes.

The rail network route length would increase from around 2,300km to almost 3,000km with the reopening of former and new rail lines;

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the review is the most ambitious vision for rail in a century.