Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Co Westmeath after a helicopter crashed into a farm building.



The incident occurred near Killucan, Co Westmeath at approximately 3.30pm.



The helicopter was travelling with a number of people on board when it crashed into a building situated on a pig farm close to Ratharney GAA Club this afternoon.



The emergency operation now in place is still in its initial stages this evening, but it’s understood a number of people have died.



At this stage it’s believed that nobody on the farm has been injured.



The Air Accident Investigation Unit, the authority for investigating air accidents and serious incidents in Ireland, has confirmed it’s also involved in the investigation into the crash.